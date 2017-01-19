New Hampshire Now in Washington DC

New Hampshire Now traveled to Washington DC for the week before President Elect Trump’s inauguration to get opinions on President Obama’s legacy, proposed sanctions on Russia, catch hearings for cabinet appointments, and the outlook for a Trump presidency. Interviews include Sen. John McCain, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Annie Kuster, Rep. Peter King, and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz.

