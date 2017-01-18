Strictly Local 1/12/17

Great show this week. We featured Anna Madsen for Stricly Local artist of the week, Stoneface Brewing Co. for What’s in your fridge and we gave a shot to a few lucky fans to win a local gift certificate in a new segmeant called Stricly Local giveaway. This show is made possible by our Great sponsors True Brew Barista and Café and New Hampshire Distributors with the Black Ice Pond Hockey @ Whites Park. Tune in every thursday night 6-7 pm for a great new show and also head over to WKXL 103.9-Concord News Radio for our on demand shows.

