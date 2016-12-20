Governor-elect Chris Sununu to co-host “Pints and Politics” on WKXL!

The concept for Pints and Politics was born (like our country) in Philadelphia in 2012. While taping a show at City Tavern, owner Walter Staib mentioned that while the formal arguments took place down the street at Independence Hall, the real deal making and policy discussion took place with a bit of libation.

Since then we have hosted dozens of Presidential candidates, U.S. Senators, Governors and candidates for office for a drink and a conversation on policy and what shapes them as individuals.

Beginning in January the show will become as true as possible to it’s conceptual approach. New Hampshire’s new Governor Chris Sununu will have a drink with guests and co-host the show on a regular basis. We will bring in lawmakers from both sides, policy experts and stakeholders to discuss the issues of the day and approaches to solve the problems facing our state. We will also take email questions and social media input.

This is a extremely ambitious and exiting concept and I’d like to thank The Barley House for being our longtime partner and host, New England College for being the presenting sponsor and Governor-elect Sununu for being willing to engage in this way.

-Chris Ryan