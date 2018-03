Chase is joined on the show by local high school teacher Rachel Roberge and Concord Coalition Executive Director Robert L. Bixby. Chase also shares interviews with two young professionals, Erin Schaick and Meghan Hagaman, that recently engaged in a Concord budget exercise. The conversations focus on how different generations approach fiscal policy reform and the contrast between everyday citizens and members of Congress when it comes to making tough fiscal decisions.

