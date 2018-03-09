On Background 3/8/18

This week on ‘On Background’ we talk one-on-one with Congressman John Delaney of Maryland, the only Democrat to announce a 2020 presidential bid. And we chat with Levi Sanders, the son of Vermont senator and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The younger Sanders just jumped into the wild race for the open seat in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. Plus we talk with state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford, one of the top Republican candidates in the First District showdown. It’s all on ‘On Background,’ the program that’s all about New Hampshire politics.

Share this: Share

Reddit

