This week “On Background” with Paul Steinhauser and Chris Ryan, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen talks Tax Reform, Trump and re-election in 2020. A look at Doug Jones victory in the AL Senate race with NH House Democratic Leader Steve Shurtleff who campaigned for Jones in Alabama and NHGOP chair Jeanie Forrester and veteran advisor Tom Rath. Plus, Steve Marchand and Dan Feltes talk NH Gov in 2018.

