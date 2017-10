Matt and Chris talk about how Gordon Hayward’s injury will effect the Celtics, the Patriots coming-out party and the Red Sox hiring of Alex Cora. Chris also goes one on one with Giannis Antetokounmpo who is averaging 36.8 points per game to start the season and “Mr. October”, Reggie Jackson on the 40th anniversary of the game that earned him that nickname!

Share this: Share

Reddit