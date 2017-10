Matt and Chris discuss the steady flow of recent tragedies in the open. Chris takes fans inside the Red Sox clubhouse as the team celebrates back-to-back A.L. East championships. Interviews include Mookie Betts, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts and Drew Pomeranz. Andrew Benintendi also breaks down his rookie season and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa talks about Houston’s success.

