Bosey Joe on Granite State of Mind

Check out Bosey Joe on this week’s GSM. Local musicians Aaron Jones (of Rattlebox Studio and his “Mr. Aaron” kids music persona) and Curtis Arnett (of The Grebes and David Shore’s Trunk of Funk) show off some of their original music. More from them at www.facebook.com/boseyjoe

