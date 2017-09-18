Will Hatch & Co. on Granite State of Mind

Will Hatch is a singer-songwriter from Concord, New Hampshire. Illustrating a nuanced take on classic American themes, Hatch’s songs feature lonesome lyrics about heartbreak and booze, reality and desire. Despite his melancholic introspection, there is a silver lining. Spinning spider webs on guitar and banjo, his songs meld poetry with detailed finger picking. Fans of Townes Van Zandt and Leonard Cohen, or guitar greats Mississippi John Hurt and Doc Watson, will appreciate Hatch’s style. Set to release his debut LP For You in 2017, Hatch tours New England as a solo act when not playing with his 5 piece band Will Hatch & Co. More info at http://www.willhatchmusic.com

Share this: Share

Reddit

