Behind The Business with Dusty Gray

The pilot episode of WKXL’s new show, Behind the Business. Host A. J. Kierstead sat down with Dusty Gray. We discussed his journey as a country musician, a songwriter in Nashville, and his latest venture into radio.

Behind the Business will sit down with the owner or workers to learn about your business and how it came to be. The goal is to let the world know how your business stands out from the crowd, that is something that can’t happen in a 5 minute interview. The 45 minute show will cover the development of the idea, how it came to fruition, and the future of what you do. Check out concordnewsradio.com/behindthebusiness or email aj@concordnewsradio.com to learn more!

