Positive Perceptions 4/6/17

Latest edition of Positive Perceptions with host Lori Magoon. She was joined by:

Cheryl Pacapelli: Cheryl is the project director for Harbor Homes where she is responsible for facilitating the opening of Recovery Community Centers in New Hampshire.

Sandy Coyle: New England Regional Director for Phoenix Multisport, a nonprofit whose mission is to foster a supportive, physically active community for individuals who choose to live sober.

Share this: Share

Reddit

