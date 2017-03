Wicked good show this week bud! We caught up with Matt from Smokeshow Barbeque, Eric from Wrongtown Productions, drank some awesome misguided angel from Lithermans Limited Brewery and jammed out to the Rippin’ E Brakes for the ” strictly Local artist of the week. Check us out every Thursday night 6-7 pm at WKXL 103.9-Concord News Radio.

