Anna Madsen joined Rob for this week’s Granite State of Mind. Her new album “Whisper” was released March 3rd, distributed by Nova via Universal Music. It was recorded at Rocking Horse Studios in Pittsfield, NH. Rocking Horse’s owner joined Anna on keys and bass for the show. Learn where to get it and where to see her perform at www.annamadsenmusic.com

